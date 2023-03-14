Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,070 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

