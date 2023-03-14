Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $75.90 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

