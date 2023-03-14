Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.50

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 984 ($11.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 872 ($10.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34).

In related news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,736.75). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $992,820. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

CBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236 ($15.06).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

