Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.50

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 984 ($11.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 872 ($10.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,736.75). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $992,820. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
