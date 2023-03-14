CLSA Lowers Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) to Underperform

CLSA cut shares of Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Seven & i Price Performance

Shares of OTC SVNDF opened at 47.46 on Friday. Seven & i has a 1-year low of 37.05 and a 1-year high of 48.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 45.52.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

