CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Lowered to $16.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

