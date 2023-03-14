Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Increased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 555.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

