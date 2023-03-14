Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 261.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

