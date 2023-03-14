Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH One Day Volume Reaches $52.74 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,683.37 or 0.06907309 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $52.74 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

