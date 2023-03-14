Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CIGI traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.96. 194,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.