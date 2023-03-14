Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $22.38. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 521,966 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

