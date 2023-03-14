Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Acquires $35,650.00 in Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chung Kin Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,393. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

