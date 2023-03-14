Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,414. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODYY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($81.72) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.