Comparing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $1.53, indicating a potential upside of 200.65%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.29 -$54.96 million ($0.63) -0.81 Bentley Systems $1.10 billion 10.15 $174.74 million $0.55 72.73

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -31.92% -195.48% -34.22% Bentley Systems 15.90% 41.48% 6.82%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

