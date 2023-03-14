CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CMPVF stock remained flat at C$34.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.86. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$34.74.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.