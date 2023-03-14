Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.92

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 80586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $624.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.