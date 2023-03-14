Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 688.8 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.8 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

