Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 688.8 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.8 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
