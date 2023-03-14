Contrasting Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Top Ships has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Top Ships and Pacific Basin Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $80.66 million 0.04 $18.95 million N/A N/A Pacific Basin Shipping $2.97 billion 0.76 $844.81 million N/A N/A

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Top Ships and Pacific Basin Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Top Ships presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.85%. Given Top Ships’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats Top Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

