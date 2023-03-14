Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $140,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.08. 84,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

