Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

