Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,570 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.88% of National Western Life Group worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 7.5 %

NWLI stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a market cap of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

