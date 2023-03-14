Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 9,420 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of MBUU opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

