Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 31st

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,498. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

