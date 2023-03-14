Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

