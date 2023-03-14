CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 16,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.