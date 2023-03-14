CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.