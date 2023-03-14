CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,454 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,002. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.