CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,710 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

INTC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 11,453,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,915,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

