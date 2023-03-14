CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 39,790 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 5,318,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,574,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

