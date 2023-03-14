CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 921,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 118,535 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 563,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 143,008 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,085,859. The company has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.