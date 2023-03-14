CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.