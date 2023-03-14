CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 2,487,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,373. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.