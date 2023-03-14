Cormark Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$21.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFTC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Softchoice and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Softchoice Price Performance

Shares of TSE SFTC opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$13.57 and a 12-month high of C$28.66.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

