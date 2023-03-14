Cosmos Price Reaches $13.10 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $13.10 or 0.00053166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $333.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00069199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

