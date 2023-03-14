Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $12.37 on Tuesday, hitting $484.37. 749,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,573. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.98 and a 200-day moving average of $492.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

