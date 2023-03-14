Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 115.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 681,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,784 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $476.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.98 and a 200-day moving average of $492.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

