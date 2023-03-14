Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $14.41. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 115,203 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
Couchbase Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
