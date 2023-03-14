Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.