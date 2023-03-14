Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 13,541 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. NETGEAR accounts for approximately 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock worth $91,232. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 20,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

