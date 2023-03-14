Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 8,288 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Teradata makes up about 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 41.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. 375,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

