Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 10,963 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Everi by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 246,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

