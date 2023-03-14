Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 16,174 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 4,389,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

