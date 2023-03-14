Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,288 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.
Popular Stock Performance
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.
Popular Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
