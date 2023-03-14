Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,288 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 519,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,574. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.