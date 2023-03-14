Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

RXT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 482,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

