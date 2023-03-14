Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $154,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

MCY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.71%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

