Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $240,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 90.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 496.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 86.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

