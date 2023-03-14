Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $243,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Autodesk comprises 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 568,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,919. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.