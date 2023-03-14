Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Magnite by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 0.9 %

Magnite stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 518,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.