Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

TaskUs Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 121,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.66.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

