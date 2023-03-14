Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 7,493 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 211,816 shares during the period. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.40. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

