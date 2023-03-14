Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $153,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 492,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS Company Profile

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

