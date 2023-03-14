Covington Capital Management Acquires 140 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

NYSE:LLY opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.13. The company has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $267.32 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

